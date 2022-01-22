Depression Makes People More Susceptive to Vaccine-related Misinformation

Advertisement

In the new study, researchers found that people with moderate or greater symptoms of depression (such as little interest in doing things, trouble sleeping or concentrating, poor appetite or overeating, and feeling bad about yourself) were more likely to believe at least 1 of 4 false statements about COVID-19 vaccines.Those who believed the statements to be true were half as likely to be vaccinated.According to the data,While the researchers did not examine why, the link may be driven by a negativity bias, which causes people suffering from depression to focus more on content that evokes negative emotions."It's clear the pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the mental health of Americans, especially young people," said co-author Katherine Ognyanova, an associate professor of communication at Rutgers' School of Communication and Information.The study authors used data from the research group The COVID States Project, which conducted surveys approximately once every six weeks since April 2020.Researchers analyzed data from 15,464 adults in the U.S. Participants were asked to rate vaccine-related misinformation as accurate (statement is true), inaccurate (statement is not true), or not sure.The four statements of misinformation included "The COVID-19 vaccines will alter people's DNA," "The COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips that could track people," "The COVID-19 vaccines contain the lung tissue of aborted fetuses," and "The COVID-19 vaccines can cause infertility, making it more difficult to get pregnant".Survey participants completed a health questionnaire to measure major depressive symptoms over two weeks. Additional survey items asked respondents whether they used particular social media platforms and whether they had used any of a list of news sources (including MSNBC, Fox News, CNN, Newsmax, Facebook, and the Biden administration) as sources of COVID-19-related news over the previous 24 hours.The authors used survey data captured between April 1 and May 3, 2021, and between June 9 and July 7, 2021. The surveys were administered before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its full approval for the vaccine; since December 2020, the vaccine had been available due to an Emergency Use Authorization provided by the FDA.Source: Medindia