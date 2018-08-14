Dengue: Over 34,000 People Infected in Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka the number of people suffering from dengue has increased to over 34,000 so far this year. Colombo reports the highest number of dengue infected patients, revealed sources.
The statistics from the Epidemiology Unit said that in August, 1,075 patients have been diagnosed with dengue from across the island while 6,221 patients were reported last month, reports Xinhua news agency.
Some of the worst affected districts were Kandy and Gampaha.
As a result, the unit said it has launched special programmes to eradicate dengue breeding grounds.
Over 300 people were killed and more than 136,000 infected by the dengue epidemic last year in one of the country's worst-ever outbreaks in recent times.
Source: IANS