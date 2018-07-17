medindia
Bacteria-carrying Mosquitoes Released to Curb Dengue

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 17, 2018 at 1:46 AM
Hot spots for dengue fever have been discovered in Fiji where World Mosquito Programme (WMP) officials release the Wolbachia mosquitoes to curb the spread of dengue, Zika and chikungunya diseases.
According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), over 7 million Fijian dollars ($3 million) is being spent on piloting the project across Fiji, Vanuatu and Kiribati, reports Xinhua news agency.

The first batch of Aedes aegypti mosquito, carrying Wolbachia bacteria will be released on Monday along the roadsides between the Lami to Nausori corridor on Fiji's Queens Road.

It is not an emergency measure but is a long term, self-sustaining solution to significantly reduce the risk of future outbreaks in high-risk areas. The WMP's Wolbachia method is also compatible with other methods such as insecticides and vaccines.

Mosquito-borne diseases are a health concern for people living in Fiji. In 2017, approximately 2,200 dengue cases were reported in the island nation.

Source: IANS

