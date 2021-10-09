  • English (US)
    हिन्दी français Español 中文
    • Medindia
    Login Register
    Advertisement

    Dementia With Lewy Bodies may be Classified Based on Its Early Stages

    by Karishma Abhishek on September 10, 2021 at 6:54 AM

    Dementia With Lewy Bodies may be Classified Based on Its Early Stages
    Dementia with Lewy bodies can be pathologically classified into two different disease types - the notion has been reinforced with new information on the early stages of the disease as per a study at the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital, published in the Acta Neuropathologica journal.

    One of the second most common neurodegenerative diseases after Alzheimer's disease is Dementia with Lewy bodies. It is a progressive memory disorder that has features associated with both Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    The pathological accumulation of Lewy bodies that contain the alpha-synuclein protein is found in the limbic system of the brain - both in the cerebral cortex and the brainstem. It affects millions of people globally.

    Advertisement
    Reinforced Notion

    Earlier (2 years ago) the study team had demonstrated that pathological changes of dementia with Lewy bodies occur in two different forms. One type - the changes progress upwards from the brainstem, while the other disease type originates in the amygdala.
    Advertisement

    "We continued our studies, focusing on the olfactory bulb in the brain. The olfactory bulb is considered one of the first brain regions where alpha-synuclein accumulations relating to dementia with Lewy bodies occur," says Liisa Myllykangas, a neuropathologist, and clinical instructor.

    This follow-up study enrolled 291 unique Finnish population-based neuropathological datasets. It was found that the different alpha-synuclein accumulation patterns in the olfactory bulb have a strong association with both the earlier proposed two disease types.

    The study thereby states that the first changes caused by dementia with Lewy bodies take place in the olfactory bulb in persons whose disease progresses to the amygdala and the rest of the limbic system at an early stage.

    On the other hand, the onset of the other disease typically occurs in the brainstem, spreading later to the olfactory bulb. These findings reinforce the notion that dementia with Lewy bodies can be classified into two different disease types.

    Source: Medindia
    Advertisement
    << Concussion Recovery may be Fastened by Restricting Screen Ti...
    Epileptic Seizures may be Stopped by a Next-generation Devic... >>

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    News Resource
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


    Recommended Reading
    Dementia
    Dementia
    Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is ...
    Vascular Dementia
    Vascular Dementia
    Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still ....
    Alzheimers Disease
    Alzheimers Disease
    Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and ......
    Diseases Related to Old Age
    Diseases Related to Old Age
    Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death....

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

    © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

    RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close