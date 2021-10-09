Concussion Recovery may be Fastened by Restricting Screen Time

Advertisement

says the lead author Theodore E. Macnow, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics.The study was thereby examined 125 young adults aged 12 to 25 years from June of 2018 to February of 2020 who presented with a concussion to the Emergency Department at UMass Memorial Medical Center, the clinical partner of UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester.The participants in the first group were exposed to limited screen time for 48 hours immediately after suffering a concussion. On the other, the second group was allowed any form of the screen so long as it didn't induce symptoms. Any work and schoolwork were avoided for the first 48 hours in both groups.It was found thatOn average, this group experienced a median time of eight days until symptom resolution compared to 3.5 days for the group that abstained from screen time.says Macnow.Source: Medindia