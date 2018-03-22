medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Delhi HC Expresses Concern Over ‘Early’ Dengue Cases

by Hannah Joy on  March 22, 2018 at 3:38 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Dengue and chikungunya have hit Delhi at the beginning of this year. The Delhi high court expressed concern over these occasional reports and is wondering what will happen when the monsoon draws near.
Delhi HC Expresses Concern Over ‘Early’ Dengue Cases
Delhi HC Expresses Concern Over ‘Early’ Dengue Cases

The Delhi high court asked the local commissioner to inspect waste disposal in various parts of the city such as garbage dumps, to verify if waste management bylaws were being implemented by the civic bodies.

Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar reminded the agencies that both dengue and chikungunya accomplished emergency proportions in the past and agencies need to be watchful in preventing an outbreak.

In the first two months of 2018, Delhi reported about six cases of dengue, two of malaria and one of chikungunya.

The court was hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by advocates Arpit Bhargava and Gauri Grover on the failure of agencies to check the spread of these vector-borne diseases and seeking a time-bound action plan.

The Delhi high court also asked the municipal bodies and the Delhi government if they have the policy to deal with the disposal of e-waste.

The court sought assistance from environmentalist Sunita Narain and asked her to report in this regard.

During the hearing, the bench also directed Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) to inform if the waste management bylaws were being implemented in the areas under its jurisdiction on the next date of hearing, which is on April 11.

The order came after DCB said it needed instructions from the ministry of defense to change any pre-existent practices.

Earlier, the court also looked into the issue of solid waste management and ordered for the framing of waste management bylaws.

The corporations informed the bench that they had uploaded the bylaws on their websites and had imposed fines on those violating them. They had already collected lakhs of rupees in penalties for violation of sanitary rules and the bylaws.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Related Links

Dengue More Likely to Spread in Hot Weather

Dengue More Likely to Spread in Hot Weather

Mosquitoes are more likely to transmit dengue virus in hot weather. Local weather conditions could serve as an early warning system for dengue outbreaks.

Antibody Identified That Is Effective Against Both Dengue And Zika Virus Infection

Antibody Identified That Is Effective Against Both Dengue And Zika Virus Infection

Anti-dengue virus antibody identified, that is effective and protects from both dengue as well as Zika virus infections.

650 New Cases of Dengue Reported in a Week in Delhi

650 New Cases of Dengue Reported in a Week in Delhi

Delhi has registered 650 new cases of dengue and 48 new cases of chikungunya this week causing a sharp spike in the number of cases registered in the city.

29-Year Old Dies Due To Dengue In Delhi Taking The Death Toll To 5

29-Year Old Dies Due To Dengue In Delhi Taking The Death Toll To 5

The data released by 3 civic corporations said till September 12, the number of deaths due to dengue has been five and total dengue cases have gone up to 1,872.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Dengue

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Top 15 Do´s and Don´ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Top 15 Do´s and Don´ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important do’s and don’ts for dengue fever.

More News on:

Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Top 15 Do´s and Don´ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Stiff Joints

Stiff Joints

Stiff joints are a major problem for the elderly, as the joints tend to wear-and-tear with ...

 Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine/Endometrial cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women worldwide. Uterine cancer ...

 Bladder Neck Incision

Bladder Neck Incision

Bladder neck incision is a surgical procedure where cuts are made in the neck of the urinary ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...