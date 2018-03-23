Measles outbreak has claimed 2 lives in Manipur, over 50 other children have also been affected by this disease, revealed K. Rajo, Director of Health Services.

Manipur: Measles Outbreak Kills Two Children

'In Manipur, two tribal children were killed after measles outbreak.

Officials said that the disease had affected the children at Phoklong village in Tamenglong district of the state. The Director added that a 12-member medical team, along with medicines, has already reached the village."The unaffected children will be vaccinated against this disease. Besides, the children already affected by the disease will be taken care of," Rajo said.Villagers complained that no preventive vaccines were given in advance to the tribal children by the health officials in the district.The Director said that all the preventive measures will be taken in other parts of the state. Health officials and paramedics have been mobilised for doing the needful.Source: IANS