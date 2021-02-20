by Colleen Fleiss on  February 20, 2021 at 11:20 PM Coronavirus News
Delhi Achieves Highest Coronavirus Vaccination
With 26,110 beneficiaries being administered coronavirus vaccine shots, Delhi has achieved highest vaccination. This is the third consecutive day when the inoculation figures crossed the 24,000-mark in the national capital, according to the data shared by officials.

It includes 4,351 those who got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace, according to data.

Meanwhile, 13 minor cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported, officials said.


The officials said that the Saturday's figure improved by 1,789 beneficiaries from the previous day.

On Friday, 24,321 persons in total had received jabs while the figure was 24,417 on Thursday.

The vaccination drive, started on January 16, has picked up pace in the last one week, and on Monday, 2,191 healthcare workers who had received their first shots four weeks ago, had got their second dose.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

As per the guidelines set by the Union Health Ministry, the second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of four to six weeks.

Source: IANS

