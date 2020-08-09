Deep, Peaceful Sleep in Early Life may Prevent Alzheimer's

Matthew Walker, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at UC Berkeley, studied the overnight sleep quality of 32 healthy older adults against the build-up in their brains of the toxic plaque called beta-amyloid, a key player in the Alzheimer's onset and progression.
Each participant underwent polysomnography to assess the brain waves, blood-oxygen levels, heart rate, and other physiological criteria of sleep quality.
The findings showed that the participants who experienced less non-rapid eye movement (NREM) slow-wave sleep and more fragmented sleep were most likely to show an increase in beta-amyloid over the course of the study.
"If deep, restorative sleep could slow down this disease, we should be making it a major priority," the author said.
