UNICEF Helps Worldwide Supply of COVID-19 Vaccine

UNICEF will undertake all these efforts along with WHO, Gavi, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), World Bank, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other partners."This is an all-hands on deck partnership between governments, manufacturers and multilateral partners to continue the high stakes fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, said in a statement."In our collective pursuit of a vaccine, UNICEF is leveraging its unique strengths in vaccine supply to make sure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to the initial doses when they are available," the statement read.UNICEF is the largest single vaccine buyer in the world, procuring more than two billion doses of vaccines annually for routine immunization and outbreak response on behalf of nearly 100 countries.In response to an expression of interest by UNICEF on behalf of the Covax Facility, 28 manufacturers with production facilities in 10 countries shared their yearly production plans for COVID-19 vaccines through 2023.According to the timelines indicated by the manufacturers, the span from development to production could be one of the fastest scientific and manufacturing leaps in history, the organisation said.A UNICEF market assessment, developed by compiling information submitted by the vaccine manufacturers along with publicly available data, revealed that manufacturers are willing to collectively produce unprecedented quantities of vaccines over the coming one to two years.However, manufacturers signalled that investments to support such large-scale production of doses would be highly dependent on, among other things, whether clinical trials are successful, advance purchase agreements are put in place, funding is confirmed, and regulatory and registration pathways are streamlined.Source: IANS