by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 8, 2020 at 1:59 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

UNICEF Helps Worldwide Supply of COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine will be supplied for 92 low and middle-income countries with the help of the UNICEF. These efforts will be part of the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (Covax Facility) plans led by the vaccine alliance named Gavi.

Vaccine purchases will be supported by the mechanism through the Gavi Advance Market Commitment for COVID-19 Vaccines (Gavi Covax AMC) and by buffer stockpile for humanitarian emergencies, UNICEF said.

The UN agency will also serve as the procurement coordinator to support procurement by 80 higher-income economies, which have expressed their intent to participate in the Covax Facility and would finance the vaccines from their own public finance budgets.


UNICEF will undertake all these efforts along with WHO, Gavi, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), World Bank, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other partners.

"This is an all-hands on deck partnership between governments, manufacturers and multilateral partners to continue the high stakes fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, said in a statement.

"In our collective pursuit of a vaccine, UNICEF is leveraging its unique strengths in vaccine supply to make sure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to the initial doses when they are available," the statement read.

UNICEF is the largest single vaccine buyer in the world, procuring more than two billion doses of vaccines annually for routine immunization and outbreak response on behalf of nearly 100 countries.

In response to an expression of interest by UNICEF on behalf of the Covax Facility, 28 manufacturers with production facilities in 10 countries shared their yearly production plans for COVID-19 vaccines through 2023.

According to the timelines indicated by the manufacturers, the span from development to production could be one of the fastest scientific and manufacturing leaps in history, the organisation said.

A UNICEF market assessment, developed by compiling information submitted by the vaccine manufacturers along with publicly available data, revealed that manufacturers are willing to collectively produce unprecedented quantities of vaccines over the coming one to two years.

However, manufacturers signalled that investments to support such large-scale production of doses would be highly dependent on, among other things, whether clinical trials are successful, advance purchase agreements are put in place, funding is confirmed, and regulatory and registration pathways are streamlined.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake