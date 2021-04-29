by Hannah Joy on  April 29, 2021 at 2:34 PM Lifestyle News
Deep Heat Cream Helps Improve Exercise Performance
Athletes use deep heat creams to soothe their sore muscles. Now, a new study suggests that applying deep heat creams before exercise can also boost their performance, reveals a new study.

The new research was presented virtually at the American Physiological Society's (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2021.

Researchers at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore studied a small group of male volunteers to determine the effects of deep heat cream on exercise endurance.


Each volunteer participated in two trials--one where he applied a thin layer of a commercially available deep heat cream to the muscles of his feet, calves, thighs and buttocks--and another where he applied a placebo cream before each trial workout.

The over-the-counter product contained ingredients such as methyl salicylate, menthol, glyceryl stearate, eucalyptus and turpentine oils, lanolin and water.

During each trial condition, the participants exercised on a stationary bicycle at 80% maximal effort until they were too tired to continue.

The research team measured the volunteers' time-to-exhaustion in both conditions and found the men were able to exercise for an average of about two minutes longer when using the deep heat cream.

"Application of deep heat [cream] may help elite athletes, recreational and/or sports enthusiasts to improve their aerobic performance," said Govindasamy Balasekaran, PhD, first author of the study.

"More studies are needed to explore the benefits of application of deep heat on exercise performance for both [sexes] and analyze the physiological mechanisms behind the improvement."



Source: Eurekalert

