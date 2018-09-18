medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Deaths Among Children Below the Age of 5 Steadily Decreasing In India: UN

by Rishika Gupta on  September 18, 2018 at 1:55 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Childhood mortality (deaths) under the age of 5 have been found to be steadily decreasing in India. It was found to have gone down from nearly 22 percent in 2012 to 18 percent in 2017. This is for the first time below the one million mark, the UN said in a new report.
Deaths Among Children Below the Age of 5 Steadily Decreasing In India: UN
Deaths Among Children Below the Age of 5 Steadily Decreasing In India: UN

"The under-five mortality rate of India at 39 per 1000 now equals that of the world, highlighting the much faster decline by India in the last five years as compared to the global decline. (Under-five mortality of India: 39 per 1,000 and global also is 39 per 1,000)," it said.

According to the report, the gender gap in child survival has reduced almost four-fold in the last five years, with under-five mortality of girl child now being 2.5 percent higher, compared to nearly 10 percent in 2012.

However, as per the report released by Unicef, the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN Population Division and the World Bank Group, an estimated 6.3 million children under 15 years of age died in 2017 and the vast majority of these deaths -- 5.4 million -- occurred in the first five years of life, with newborns accounting for around half of the deaths.

"Without urgent action, 56 million children under five will die from now until 2030 - half of them newborns. We have made remarkable progress to save children since 1990, but millions are still dying because of who they are and where they are born. With simple solutions like medicines, clean water, electricity, and vaccines, we can change that reality for every child", said Laurence Chandy, Unicef Director of Data, Research, and Policy, in a statement.

Globally in 2017, half of all deaths under five years of age took place in sub-Saharan Africa and another 30 percent in Southern Asia.

In sub-Saharan Africa, one in 13 children died before their fifth birthday. In high-income countries, that number was one in 185.

In 2017, 2.5 million newborns died in their first month. A baby born in sub-Saharan Africa or in Southern Asia was nine times more likely to die in the first month than a baby born in a high-income country.

As per the UN, most children under five die due to preventable or treatable causes such as complications during birth, pneumonia, diarrhea, neonatal sepsis, and malaria.

Under-five mortality rates among children in rural areas are, on average, 50 percent higher than among children in urban areas. In addition, those born to uneducated mothers are more than twice as likely to die before turning five than those born to mothers with secondary or higher education.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Report Says Early Childhood Deaths Halved Since 1990

Report Says Early Childhood Deaths Halved Since 1990

A recent report finds that early childhood deaths around the world have been reduced in half since 1990.

Child Mortality Linked to Economic Crisis: WHO

Child Mortality Linked to Economic Crisis: WHO

A firmer political commitment to child health may well avert a dangerous rise in mortality rates at a period of global economic turmoil, warned The World Health Organisation on Saturday.

Around 20 Percent of Child Deaths in England can be Prevented: The Lancet

Around 20 Percent of Child Deaths in England can be Prevented: The Lancet

Child deaths have fallen to very low rates in all industrialised countries, but many deaths in children and adolescents are still potentially preventable, and much more could be done

Researchers Develop New Strategy to End Preventable Child Deaths

Researchers Develop New Strategy to End Preventable Child Deaths

American researchers have claimed that they have developed a new strategy that could bring an end to childhood preventable deaths.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Polyarthritis

Polyarthritis

Polyarthritis refers to pain in four or more joints simultaneously due to various causes ranging ...

 Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner or Gardner''s syndrome, also known as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), is an autosomal ...

 Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Beetroot tea is a healthy beverage, which is extremely beneficial for high blood pressure, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive