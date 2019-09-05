medindia

De Novo Donor-specific Antibodies Linked to Blood Vessels Thickening After Kidney Transplant

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 9, 2019
After kidney transplant, kids who developed anti-human leukocyte antibodies against their donor kidney, known as de novo donor-specific antibodies (dnDSA) were found to be more likely to experience carotid intima-media thickening (CIMT) than those without these antibodies, according to preliminary research presented May 7, 2019, during the 10th Congress of the International Pediatric Transplant Association.
dnDSA play a key role in the survival of a transplanted organ. While human leukocyte antibodies protect the body from infection, dnDSA are a major cause of allograft loss. CIMT measures the thickness of the intima and media layers of the carotid artery and can serve as an early marker of cardiac disease.

However, this phenomenon has not been studied extensively in children who receive kidney transplants.

To investigate the issue, Children's researchers enrolled 38 children who had received kidney transplants and matched them by race with 20 healthy children. They measured their CIMT, blood pressure and lipids 18 months and 30 months after their kidney transplants. They monitored dnDSA at 18 months and 30 months after kidney transplant. The transplant recipients' median age was 11.3 years, 50 percent were African American, and 21% developed dnDSA.

"In this prospective controlled cohort study, we compared outcomes among patients who developed dnDSA with transplant recipients who did not develop dnDSA and with race-matched healthy kids," says Kristen Sgambat, Ph.D., a pediatric renal dietitian at Children's National who was the study's lead author. "Children with dnDSA after transplant had 5.5% thicker CIMT than those who did not have dnDSA. Being African American was also independently associated with a 9.2% increase in CIMT among transplant recipients."

Additional studies will need to be conducted in larger numbers of pediatric kidney transplant recipients to verify this preliminary association, Sgambat adds.

10th Congress of the International Pediatric Transplant Association presentation:

* "Circulating de novo donor-specific antibodies and carotid intima-media thickness in pediatric kidney transplant recipients."

Kristen Sgambat, Ph.D., pediatric renal dietitian and study lead author; Sarah Clauss, M.D., cardiologist and study co-author; and Asha Moudgil, M.D., Medical Director, Transplant and senior study author, all of Children's National.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation

Paired donor exchange kidney transplantation is a process in which unrelated kidney donors are matched to recipients so that compatible transplants can be performed.

Kidney Transplantation

Since the early times, the novel idea of transplanting tissues and other body parts from one organism to the other has captured the imagination of successive generations.

Racial Disparities Exist in Kidney Transplants

Yale researchers found significant racial disparities among patients awaiting kidney transplants.

Antiviral Therapy Improves Survival Rates for Kidney Transplant Recipients With Hepatitis: Study

Favorable 10-year survival rates for patients with HBV and/or HCV treated with antiviral agents and advise that antiviral therapy should be systematically offered to all HBV and HCV patients in line with international recommendations.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Transplantation

Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

