medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Organ Donation News

Racial Disparities Exist in Kidney Transplants

by Mohamed Fathima S on  April 4, 2019 at 3:38 PM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Despite a new system designed to reduce inequities, significant racial disparities exist among patients awaiting kidney transplants, finds a new study. The findings are published in JAMA Surgery.
Racial Disparities Exist in Kidney Transplants
Racial Disparities Exist in Kidney Transplants

In 2014, the Kidney Allocation System was established to increase access to kidneys for two groups: individuals who have difficulty finding a match and underserved populations. Although early analyses showed improvement in transplant rates in these groups, those assessments did not adjust for patients who were "inactive" on the waitlist because they had a temporary medical or social issue that blocked their eligibility for a transplant.

Principal investigator and primary study author Sanjay Kulkarni, M.D., and his colleagues used a novel statistical method to examine the impact of patients' waitlist status on their likelihood of getting a transplant. The team's analysis found disparities among the 43,000 patients who were on the waiting list from 2014 to 2016.

Patients from underserved groups were much more likely than whites to be listed as inactive, they noted. White patients were also more likely than blacks and Hispanics to move from inactive to active status. Even among active-status patients, white and Hispanic individuals had a greater probability of receiving a transplant than blacks.

"Health disparities continue after patients are put on the waiting list," said Kulkarni. "Individuals from underserved populations have less access to healthcare. Although that was known to be a factor in obtaining access to the waitlist, the study shows that the problem persists after patients are put on the list."

The researchers call for further analysis to confirm the root causes for the ongoing racial disparities, as well as changes in patient care. Improved care coordination between transplant centers and dialysis units is the key to solving the problem, said Kulkarni, noting that being inactive on the waitlist is predicted to lead to a greater chance of death. "That's the problem we need to start focusing on," he noted.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation

Paired donor exchange kidney transplantation is a process in which unrelated kidney donors are matched to recipients so that compatible transplants can be performed.

Kidney Transplantation

Since the early times, the novel idea of transplanting tissues and other body parts from one organism to the other has captured the imagination of successive generations.

Diabetic Kidney Disease

Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabetics.

Solitary Kidney

Solitary kidney does not pose a grave health risk but it does require additional care. Find out how solitary kidney affects one's health and quality of life and how to live with the condition.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Prevention of Kidney Disease

Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood pressure under check, and regular tests can help prevent it.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Kidney Biopsy Prevention of Kidney Disease 

What's New on Medindia

Cholesteatoma

Positive Gene Editing for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia

Top 10 Home Remedies to Beat Summer Tan
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive