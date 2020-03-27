Critical Research: Breastfeeding and COVID-19

New study to answer critical questions regarding the roles COVID-19 may play in breast milk and pregnancy.



The University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) and the Family Larsson-Rosenquist Foundation (FLRF) have launched critical research into breastmilk and COVID-19. It is supported by a donation from FLRF.

‘Breastmilk is safe and known to protect infants from diseases such as diarrhea and pulmonary infections. Yet more information is urgently needed with respect to COVID-19 transmission. ’





Can breastmilk protect infants from COVID-19?



The FLRF donation is the first step, helping scientists mobilize immediately to generate critical data that could round out current guidance from global health organizations. Having up-to-the-minute, reliable information is crucial for health professionals to both protect the practice of breastfeeding and ensure the health of breastfeeding mothers and their children during this pandemic.



LRF MOMI CORE will also collaborate with peers in HIV research to learn from past experiences with a different virus and gain expedited, much-needed insights. The investigation could also lead to a new platform for launching fast, coordinated investigations to enable a quicker response in future health crises.



FLRF hopes its example will also inspire others to contribute much needed funds without delay. LRF was established in 2013, born from the vision of a world in which every child is granted an optimum start in life through the benefits of breastmilk. It is based in Frauenfeld, Switzerland; it is supporting and promoting breastfeeding and breastmilk.



Source: Eurekalert Is COVID-19 transmitted via breastmilk?Can breastmilk protect infants from COVID-19?The FLRF donation is the first step, helping scientists mobilize immediately to generate critical data that could round out current guidance from global health organizations. Having up-to-the-minute, reliable information is crucial for health professionals to both protect the practice of breastfeeding and ensure the health of breastfeeding mothers and their children during this pandemic.LRF MOMI CORE will also collaborate with peers in HIV research to learn from past experiences with a different virus and gain expedited, much-needed insights. The investigation could also lead to a new platform for launching fast, coordinated investigations to enable a quicker response in future health crises.FLRF hopes its example will also inspire others to contribute much needed funds without delay. LRF was established in 2013, born from the vision of a world in which every child is granted an optimum start in life through the benefits of breastmilk. It is based in Frauenfeld, Switzerland; it is supporting and promoting breastfeeding and breastmilk.Source: Eurekalert

It will address two critical questions: