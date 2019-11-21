medindia

Creating Viral Targets can Weaken HIV Vaccination: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 21, 2019 at 12:44 AM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Too many soft targets were found to weaken HIV vaccination that would otherwise provide protection against viral infection, stated scientists at Emory University's Yerkes National Primate Research Center.
Creating Viral Targets can Weaken HIV Vaccination: Study
Creating Viral Targets can Weaken HIV Vaccination: Study

HIV targets and replicates in helper T cells, which aid in the body's antiviral immune response. The Emory researchers show that it is critical that a vaccine against HIV not create more safe havens for the virus than it does building defenses against it.

Show Full Article


The Emory/Yerkes study results are scheduled for publication in Science Translational Medicine.

The good news is that scientists can detect early signs the immune system is going down the wrong track, says senior author Rama Rao Amara, PhD. Amara is a Yerkes and Emory Vaccine Center researcher, and co-director of the Emory Consortium for Innovative AIDS Research in Nonhuman Primates, together with co-author Eric Hunter, PhD.

"It's a matter of stimulating just the right amount of immune help for a strong immune response, but not so much that it increases susceptibility to the virus," Hunter says.

The problem comes when vaccination generates too many of a particular type of helper immune cell, Th1. These cells travel to mucosal tissues, such as the rectum, cervix and vagina, where HIV/SIV first enters the body in the majority of infections.

The Th1 cells are like first-responders to a zombie attack. They fight the virus initially, but then they get taken over. What's needed instead are Tfh cells, which stay in the lymph nodes and help the immune system make antibodies against the virus, Amara says.

"We're not saying Th1 cells are bad," he says. "But if you have too many, they take away from effective vaccine protection."

Immunologists suspected it was possible for vaccination against HIV to be counterproductive. The HVTN 502/STEP clinical trial (2004-2007) appears to have run aground for this reason. But the field has learned a great deal since then.

Looking ahead, researchers in the HIV vaccine field are feeling optimistic, and large-scale clinical trials are under way, following on the success of the RV144 trial in Thailand a decade ago.

"We need to build information about how adjuvants steer the immune response into future clinical studies," Amara says. "Vaccine efficacy depends not only on the magnitude of the immune response but also on its quality."

For the Science Translational Medicine paper, the Emory researchers gathered information from four studies on macaques immunized against SIV or the hybrid SHIV virus. Depending on the study, vaccinated monkeys were challenged intravaginally or intrarectally - the two most common routes of infection in humans.

As an example, for the intravaginal SHIV study, vaccinated animals with a high level of antiviral Th1 cells showed no delay in SHIV infection compared with unvaccinated animals. However, those with a low level of Th1s did have some level of protection against SHIV -- two out of seven stayed uninfected after eight challenges. A similar effect was seen with SIV and intrarectal, when significant protection was observed, but only for Th1-low animals.

The Th1 cells identified as compromising tended to persist in the mucosal tissues more than in the blood, where they were sometimes hard to detect. Amara says scientists studying candidate HIV vaccines in humans should examine whether they also create too many Th1 target cells. That could be cumbersome if researchers have to take mucosal tissue samples from study participants.

"A few months after vaccination, we saw it's difficult to see the Th1s in the blood, compared with the mucosa," Amara says. "But we could see a gene expression signature in the blood, one week after priming, which gave us a prediction of what will be in the mucosal tissues later." This information could help immunologists design vaccines that provide more reliable protection against HIV, he says.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

Quiz on HIV Symptoms

Do you know that there are symptoms for each stage of HIV/AIDS? Learn more from our HIV Symptom Quiz but here's a disclaimer - never go by symptoms alone. Symptoms only indicate the progression of the disease, while only a medical test can confirm ...

Facts on HIV / AIDS

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) usually targets the human immune system to weaken the body's defenses against infections. Here are the top facts on HIV/AIDS.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsProstitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest TradeHIV Symptom

What's New on Medindia

World COPD Day: 'All Together to End COPD'

Itchy Armpits

SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs Unveils Antibiotic Resistance Status of Mumbai
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive