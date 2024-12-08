About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

AIDS in Afghanistan: 200 Cases Reported in 2024

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 8 2024 10:47 PM

Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health has registered 200 new cases of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)/HIV among citizens in 2024.

AIDS in Afghanistan: 200 Cases Reported in 2024
Kabul, Dec 4 (IANS) Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health has registered 200 new cases of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) or HIV among citizens in 2024.


AIDS/HIV - Health Education
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.






AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV


Eight treatment //centers and 61 diagnostic centres for HIV/AIDS are active in Afghanistan, and health services for individuals with HIV/AIDS are being provided throughout the country, the ministry was quoted as saying, Xinhua news agency reported quoting state-run news agency Bakhtar.According to the ministry's spokesperson Sharafat Zaman Amarkhail, a total of 3,700 HIV cases have been reported in Afghanistan since 1989.At present, 1,400 people infected with the virus are receiving medical treatment across the country.In 2023, approximately 39.9 million people globally were infected with HIV, while 630,000 people lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses during the same period, data from the Joint United Nations Programs on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) showed recently.--IANSint/jk/

Advertisement
Quiz on HIV / AIDS
Quiz on HIV / AIDS
Statistics tell us that the world HIV+ population has risen drastically from 8 million in 1990 to a whopping 33 million in 2007! Even more alarming is the fact that young people (below the age of 25) account for half of these infections! This is ...
Source-IANS

Recommended Readings
Latest AIDS/HIV News
View All
Advertisement