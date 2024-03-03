About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
COVID Virus Lingers in the Ear for a Month After Infection

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 3 2024 11:56 PM

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for Covid-19, can serve as a silent reservoir, lingering in the middle ear for up to a month after infection.
The study, published in the American Journal of Otolaryngology, found a potential association between the Covid virus and patients developing Otitis Media with Effusion (OME) (1 Trusted Source
Otitis Media with Effusion (OME)

Go to source) in patients who suffered a bout of Omicron.

What is Otitis Media with Effusion?

OME is a collection of fluid in the middle ear that may be thick or sticky. Cold, sore throat or upper respiratory infection makes the fluid accumulate in the eardrum and can also cause temporary hearing impairment. It is most common among children between the age group of 3 to 7 years.

“The virus, a significant contributor to OME, is detectable in the middle ear nearly a month post-Omicron infection, indicating a potential alteration in OME treatment strategies and a risk of recurrence, emphasizing the necessity for otolaryngologist vigilance,” Han added.

The potential association between the Covid virus and middle ear infection in those who had an episode of Omicron.


The study, conducted from January to June 2023, included 23 patients (32-84 years) who presented OME post-Omicron infection, with 21 exhibiting unilateral symptoms.The median duration from infection to sampling was 21 days.

Fluid accumulation was observed in 88.0 percent of ears. SARS-CoV-2 was detected in 12 percent samples, with cycle threshold values ranging between 25.65 and 33.30.

“Our research unveils compelling evidence pointing to the potential otological manifestation of OME in the aftermath of a Covid-19 infection. These findings underscore a conceivable link between SARS-CoV-2 infection and the emergence of OME, emphasising the diverse implications of the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” the researchers said.

Source-IANS
