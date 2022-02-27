COVID in India: 11,499 Cases, 255 Deaths Reported

In India, 11,499 COVID-19 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, the active Covid cases have reduced to 1,21,881 which constitute 0.28 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
The recovery of 23,598 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,22,70,482. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.52 per cent, the Ministry said.
Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.36 per cent while daily positivity rate has risen to 1.01 per cent.
With the administration of over 28.29 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 177.17 crore as of this morning. This has been achieved through 2,02,74,848 sessions.
More than 11.80 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, according to the ministry.
Source: IANS