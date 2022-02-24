COVID-19 Cases Top 429.4 Million

Globally, COVID-19 cases have pinnacled 429.4 million, while the deaths have rose to more than 5.91 million and vaccinations to over 10.42 billion, stated Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 429,415,033 and 5,916,373, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,424,448,190.

‘The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India ( 42,867,031 infections and 512,622 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,493,336 infections and 646,714 deaths).’