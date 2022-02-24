COVID-19 Cases Top 429.4 Million

Globally, COVID-19 cases have pinnacled 429.4 million, while the deaths have rose to more than 5.91 million and vaccinations to over 10.42 billion, stated Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 429,415,033 and 5,916,373, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,424,448,190.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 78,730,899 and 941,890, according to the CSSE.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (340,872), Mexico (316,492), Peru (209,808), the UK (209,808), Italy (153,764), Indonesia (147,025), Colombia (138,364), France (138,502), Iran (138,502), Argentina (125,775), Germany (121,963), Ukraine (112,173) and Poland (112,173).
Source: IANS