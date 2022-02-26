Long Term Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines

Effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine is found to decline after 6 months without boosters as per a study published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine by Providence.



The study scrutinized data from nearly 50,000 hospital admissions between April and November of 2021. It was found that the vaccines had 94% efficacy at preventing hospitalization 50-100 days after receiving the shot.

‘Overall effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing severe infection shows a substantial decline in protection after six months, thereby mandating the nation’s plan to prioritize booster programs.’