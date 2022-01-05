About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID in IIT Madras: Cluster Grows to 196

by Colleen Fleiss on May 1, 2022 at 6:35 PM
At the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), the coronavirus cluster has increased to 196 after three new cases were registered on Saturday.

Doctors who are treating the patients at the premier institute said their health conditions were stable, adding: "Most students have been isolated in quarters and hostels. They have mild symptoms like cold, fever, throat, and body ache."

Department Director, Dr. Selvavinayagam told IANS that this Omicron variant was the dominant strain in the community even in March.

"We have not seen any new sub-variants," he added.

State Health Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan told IANS: "We will continue to screen all students, faculty, and other administrative staff on the campus, and health workers will draw samples from all staff and students on the campus."

Source: IANS
