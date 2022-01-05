COVID in IIT Madras: Cluster Grows to 196

At the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), the coronavirus cluster has increased to 196 after three new cases were registered on Saturday.



Doctors who are treating the patients at the premier institute said their health conditions were stable, adding: "Most students have been isolated in quarters and hostels. They have mild symptoms like cold, fever, throat, and body ache."

‘Genome sequencing lab at the state's Public Health Department has revealed that all the samples drawn from IITM were of the BA2 Omicron variants.’