About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

COVID-19 Virus Lingers in Sperm, Affecting Male Fertility

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jun 5 2024 2:03 PM

COVID-19 Virus Lingers in Sperm, Affecting Male Fertility
University of São Paulo research suggests the virus can remain in sperm for up to 110 days after infection, reducing sperm quality. They have discovered that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for COVID-19, can linger in sperm for extended periods. Their findings, published in the journal Andrology, indicate the virus can persist up to 90 days after hospital discharge and 110 days after initial infection. This extended presence coincides with a decrease in semen quality (1 Trusted Source
Rapid impact of COVID-19 infection on semen quality: a case report

Go to source).

Previous Challenges in Detecting the Virus in Semen

While prior research has shown the virus can invade and damage the male reproductive system, detecting it in semen through standard tests like PCR analysis has proven uncommon. This new study employed more advanced techniques, including real-time PCR and transmission electronic microscopy (TEM), to identify viral RNA in sperm samples from men recovering from COVID-19.

Vitamin Supplements may Boost Male Fertility
Vitamin Supplements may Boost Male Fertility
A new research revealed that men with low fertility could be able to father a child if they include certain vitamins and minerals in their diet.

Sperm's Unique Immune Response to COVID-19

The study involved semen samples from 13 patients who had experienced mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19 cases. Researchers observed the presence of the virus in sperm from eight of the 11 patients (72.7%) with moderate to severe infections within 90 days of discharge. Notably, the virus was also detected in one patient with a mild case.

Beyond the presence of the virus, the study identified a unique response by the sperm itself. The sperm cells produced structures called neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) in an attempt to neutralize the virus, essentially sacrificing themselves to contain the pathogen. This discovery challenges our previous understanding of sperm function, adding a new layer to their role in the immune system.

The study's authors recommend delaying conception, particularly through assisted reproductive techniques like ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection), for at least six months following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, even if the case is mild. These findings highlight the need for further investigation into the potential implications for assisted reproduction practices.

Men Be Aware: Your Lifestyle May Impair Fertility
Men Be Aware: Your Lifestyle May Impair Fertility
Explore the global crisis of declining male fertility, burdening women and demanding urgent preventive measures.
Reference:
  1. Rapid impact of COVID-19 infection on semen quality: a case report - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8824823/)

Source-Medindia
Male Fertility Have Such a Hard Time With Aging – Here’s Why
Male Fertility Have Such a Hard Time With Aging – Here’s Why
The possible mechanisms underlying the complex testicular changes associated with aging in men could be worsened by their obesity.
Tomatoes Help Improve Male Fertility
Tomatoes Help Improve Male Fertility
Tomatoes may boost male fertility due to lycopene, a nutrient that improves sperm production. A study is being conducted to investigate the correlation.

Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
View All
Advertisement
Advertisement