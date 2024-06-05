COVID-19 Virus Lingers in Sperm, Affecting Male Fertility

University of São Paulo research suggests the virus can remain in sperm for up to 110 days after infection, reducing sperm quality. They have discovered that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for COVID-19, can linger in sperm for extended periods. Their findings, published in the journal Andrology, indicate the virus can persist up to 90 days after hospital discharge and 110 days after initial infection. This extended presence coincides with a decrease in semen quality (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Rapid impact of COVID-19 infection on semen quality: a case report
Go to source).
Previous Challenges in Detecting the Virus in SemenWhile prior research has shown the virus can invade and damage the male reproductive system, detecting it in semen through standard tests like PCR analysis has proven uncommon. This new study employed more advanced techniques, including real-time PCR and transmission electronic microscopy (TEM), to identify viral RNA in sperm samples from men recovering from COVID-19.
Sperm's Unique Immune Response to COVID-19The study involved semen samples from 13 patients who had experienced mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19 cases. Researchers observed the presence of the virus in sperm from eight of the 11 patients (72.7%) with moderate to severe infections within 90 days of discharge. Notably, the virus was also detected in one patient with a mild case.
Beyond the presence of the virus, the study identified a unique response by the sperm itself. The sperm cells produced structures called neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) in an attempt to neutralize the virus, essentially sacrificing themselves to contain the pathogen. This discovery challenges our previous understanding of sperm function, adding a new layer to their role in the immune system.
The study's authors recommend delaying conception, particularly through assisted reproductive techniques like ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection), for at least six months following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, even if the case is mild. These findings highlight the need for further investigation into the potential implications for assisted reproduction practices.
