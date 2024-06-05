Women Outlive Men, But Spend More Time in Poor Health

A recent study published in The Lancet Public Health journal highlights a persistent health disparity between men and women. While women generally live longer, they tend to experience more chronic health issues throughout their lives (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Biological and Social Influences on DiseaseThe study, which analyzed 20 leading causes of illness and death across all ages and regions, found that the differences in disease susceptibility between genders emerge during adolescence. This period coincides with the onset of biological changes as well as the adoption of gender-specific behaviors.
Professor Sarah Hawkes, a global public health expert, emphasizes that social constructs surrounding gender play a significant role. "It's not just about biology," she says, "but also the social experiences that shape how men and women interact with the healthcare system and their environment."
Gender Bias in HealthcareThe research identified biases within healthcare systems. Women are more likely to receive diagnoses of mental health conditions, while men are less likely to seek help due to societal expectations of masculinity. Additionally, women in pain, particularly those experiencing musculoskeletal disorders like lower back pain, often face dismissal and inadequate treatment from healthcare professionals.
Lack of Progress in Closing the GapThe study revealed a concerning trend: despite overall improvements in health outcomes between 1990 and 2021, the disparity between men and women has remained largely unchanged. Conditions that disproportionately affect women, such as depression and lower back pain, haven't seen significant reductions compared to those affecting men more.
The researchers propose several solutions to bridge the health gap. Firstly, they advocate for the consistent collection of health data categorized by sex and gender. This information is crucial for developing targeted health interventions. Additionally, they urge governments to increase funding for healthcare, particularly for areas like mental health, which disproportionately affect women.
Reference:
- Women often outlive men but in poorer health. What causes the difference in diseases - (https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/headlines/2024/may/women-often-outlive-men-poorer-health-what-causes-difference-diseases)
