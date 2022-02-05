About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Male Fertility Have Such a Hard Time With Aging – Here’s Why

by Dr Jayashree on May 2, 2022 at 11:06 PM
Font : A-A+

Male Fertility Have Such a Hard Time With Aging – Here’s Why

The abnormalities associated with aging sperm cells might be exacerbated by elevated body mass index (BMI), suggests research that appears in the journal Developmental Cell.

Lifestyle or Environment - which has more impact on male infertility?

Genetics of Male Infertility
Genetics of Male Infertility
 Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility
Advertisement


Even though it is well established that older men display reduced reproductive health, testis aging remains poorly understood at the molecular and genomic levels. Moreover, it has not been clear whether lifestyle or environmental factors affect this decline.

"Aging may confer a combination of modest molecular changes that sensitize the testis for additional dysregulation, with pronounced dysregulation caused when aging is combined with additional factors such as obesity," says co-senior author Bradley Cairns of the University of Utah School of Medicine.
How Obesity can Cause Male Infertility
How Obesity can Cause Male Infertility
 Increased levels of inflammation proteins found in obese patients can lead to poor sperm quality, and reduced fertility in men finds a new study.
Advertisement

To address this gap, researchers used single-cell RNA sequencing to profile more than 44,000 cells obtained from autopsy testis samples from four young men and eight older men. The older donors were screened for having offspring as young adults to ensure early-adult fertility.

The young samples clustered together and did not display molecular signatures of aging or a disrupted ability to produce sperm cells.

Surprisingly, the older samples showed only modest age-related changes in stem cells that give rise to mature sperm but were classified into two distinct groups.

The first group displayed an intact ability to produce sperm cells, with only weak molecular signatures that distinguished them from young samples. By contrast, the second group showed a very limited ability to develop sperm cells.

Notably, BMI emerged as a critical factor among older individuals. All donors from the first group had levels lower than 27, whereas all donors from the second group had levels higher than 30.

Future directions



Moving forward, larger patient cohorts are needed to fully validate the results. Another avenue for future research is to explore whether the testicular cells of older, heavy-set males show unique aging signatures, or whether they simply display accelerated aging.

It is also not clear whether diet, exercise, diabetes, or altered hormone production play a role in testis aging. In addition, determining at what age the dysregulation of supporting testis cells emerges, and whether and how it may be reversible, may lead to improved medical guidance for older men.

This research also serves as a foundational dataset for the scientific community to study how human testis and fertility respond to aging.



Source: Medindia
Prenatal Exposure to DEHP may Result in Male Infertility
Prenatal Exposure to DEHP may Result in Male Infertility
 Prenatal exposure to platicizers like DEHP may affect male fertility in future generations. DEHP is present in various industrial and consumer products like plastic toys, PVC pipes and cosmetics.
Advertisement

Tomatoes Help Improve Male Fertility
Tomatoes Help Improve Male Fertility
 Tomatoes may boost male fertility due to lycopene, a nutrient that improves sperm production. A study is being conducted to investigate the correlation.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
World Immunization Week 2022 —
World Immunization Week 2022 —
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
View all
Recommended Reading
Acute Coronary SyndromeAcute Coronary Syndrome
Ageing and Sleep Ageing and Sleep
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Lifestyle Factors that Improve FertilityLifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility
OvulationOvulation
Telomere Shortening And AgeingTelomere Shortening And Ageing
Top Foods To Improve FertilityTop Foods To Improve Fertility
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Ovulation Ageing and Sleep Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Telomere Shortening And Ageing Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Top Foods To Improve Fertility Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Sanatogen Drug - Food Interactions Drug Side Effects Calculator The Essence of Yoga Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Iron Intake Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR