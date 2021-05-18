COVID-19 Vaccines Deliver Herd Immunity

The authorization of these vaccines for younger teenagers' paves way to speed up the vaccination effort which was slowed earlier due to a smaller number of participations.
‘Pfizer’s COVID-19 for adolescents is a milestone in battling coronavirus pandemic.’
Targeting this group will have high response, as many of them are waiting to return to their routine life and they also have the support from parents to get vaccinated.
We will also be able to cover the target population by making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for schools and universities, Apart from that a single dose vaccination has more benefit in this age group to reduce the adverse effects and makes the work easier to monitor.
Source: Medindia