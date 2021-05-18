COVID-19 Vaccines Deliver Herd Immunity

Recently COVID-19 vaccine for teens and children ages 12 to 15 by Pfizer and BioNTech Comirnaty for the emergency use is approved by The Food and Drug Administration followed by 100% vaccine efficacy in a Phase III trial reports Global Data.



"As the first COVID-19 vaccine developers to receive authorization for this age group, which includes more than 16 million teenagers in the US, Pfizer and BioNTech will be able to increase their market share even further, as Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccines are currently only authorized for adults 18 years of age and older" said, Philipp Rosenbaum, PhD, Senior Pharma Analyst at Global Data, a leading data and analytics company.



The authorization of these vaccines for younger teenagers' paves way to speed up the vaccination effort which was slowed earlier due to a smaller number of participations.



‘Pfizer’s COVID-19 for adolescents is a milestone in battling coronavirus pandemic.’





We will also be able to cover the target population by making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for schools and universities, Apart from that a single dose vaccination has more benefit in this age group to reduce the adverse effects and makes the work easier to monitor.







