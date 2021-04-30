Bad Consequence of Covid 19 Related to Obesity

‘The effect of bodyweight on Covid-19 complexity’

The study discovered people with healthy BMI range( > 23 kgs/m2) started to have increased risk of covid 19 complications and also stated that possibility of ICU admissions increased 10 percent for each unit of BMI and the possibility of hospitalization increased 5 percent for each unit of BMI."Our study shows that even very modest excess weight is associated with greater risks of severe COVID-19 complications and the risks rise sharply as BMI increases," said Carmen Piernas, lead author of the study, from the University of Oxford.In accordance with the study, the outcome of higher BMI on the risk of severe COVID-19 was greatest in young people aged 20 to 39 years of age; decreased after age 60 and had less impact on people aged 80 years above.The study has highlighted the importance of vaccination in younger age group who are obese. Though the study has several limitations like smaller sample of people with recent BMI measurements, first study that probed the consequences of excess weight on COVID-19 outcomes across the full range of BMI.Source: Medindia