COVID-19 Vaccine Sees 580 Adverse Reactions

Source: Medindia

Union Health of Ministry of India, on Monday, stated that out of a total of 3.8 lakh vaccinated people, 580 people have experienced adverse reactions and seven of them have been hospitalized.World Health Organisation defines Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) as any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine.Three out of the seven people hospitalized hail from Delhi, and while 2 of them are discharged, one person is still under observation at Max Hospital. Similarly, from the two cases of AEFI reported in Karnataka, one has been discharged and the other is under observation. One person is stable and under observation in Uttarakhand while another from Chhattisgarh has been hospitalized.Two deaths were also reported but neither of them were related to the vaccine, say government reports.Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in the ministry said.The Karnataka government states that none of the other health care workers who were vaccinated from the same vial reported any adverse events.says Karnataka Health Minister. He adds that the man was administered the vaccine on Saturday and had no symptoms on that day.During Monday's drive, 1,48,266 health care workers had been vaccinated. The drive took place across 25 states, while on Sunday only in six states.Initially, around one crore health workers and two crore frontline workers will be vaccinated, following which around 27 crore people over the age of 50 or suffering from co-morbid problems like diabetes and hypertension will be vaccinated.