by Anjanee Sharma on  January 19, 2021 at 5:44 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Serious Cardiac Problems Linked to Fried Food Intake
Cardiac problems like strokes and major heart disease and the risk for the same have been linked to fried food intake by researchers. With each extra 114g of weekly servings, the risk only rises more.

To elucidate what contribution of fried food might increase these risks, researchers analysed 19 relevant published studies till April 2020.

Cardiovascular risk was assessed by pooling together data from seventeen studies with 562,445 participants and 36,727 major cardiovascular issues like stroke or heart attack. Link between fried food intake and deaths from cardiovascular problems was assessed by analysing data from six studies involving 754,873 participants and 85,906 deaths.

Findings for fried food consumption of lowest category when compared with fried foods from other categories showed that the highest category was associated with 28% elevated risk of major cardiovascular events; a 22% elevated risk of coronary heart disease; and a 37% elevated risk of heart failure.

A linear association was also found between fried food consumption and risks for major cardiovascular events (3%), coronary heart disease (2%), and heart failure (12%) when weekly servings were increased by 114g. There was no association found between deaths from cardiovascular problems and fried food consumption.

Though it is not entirely clear how fried foods could influence the development of cardiovascular diseases, researchers point out several possible explanations like increase in energy due to their fat content and generation of harmful trans fatty acids. Production of chemical by-products that are involved in the body's inflammatory response also get boosted due to the consumption of fried foods.




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Cook Fried Foods in a Healthy Way
Do you relish fried stuff but have to banish them from your diet? Despair no more! The following tips will let you enjoy your favorite fried munchies occasionally.
READ MORE
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops beating abruptly due to an electrical malfunction. Blood flow to vital organs is cut off causing unconsciousness.
READ MORE
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.
READ MORE
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
READ MORE
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.
READ MORE
Nutri Bar - A Healthy Snack or Sham?
Commercially available deep fried snacks are unhealthy. Though energy dense but they lack essential nutrients. Alternatively, nutri bars are a healthy on-the–go snack option.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.
READ MORE
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Palpitations And ArrhythmiasWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseStatinsHunger Fullness and Weight ControlCardiomyopathyLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedNutri Bar - A Healthy Snack or Sham?Tips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTop Diet Foods that Make you Fat