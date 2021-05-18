COVID-19 Update In India: 4,329 Die in a Day

While Maharashtra continues at the top with the highest deaths so far, the western state has been surpassed by Karnataka for largest number of cases being reported last week.India's overall tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,52,28,996 with 33,53,765 active cases and 2,78,719 deaths so far.According to the Health Ministry, a total of 4,22,436 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,15,96,512 being cured from COVID till date.The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,44,53,149 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 15,10,418 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,82,92,881 samples have been tested up to May 17 for Covid-19. Of these 18,69,223 samples were tested on Monday.Source: IANS