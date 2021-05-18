by Angela Mohan on  May 18, 2021 at 11:01 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Update In India: 4,329 Die in a Day
India recorded highest fatalities from COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

However, there was a bright side as well, as 2,63,533 new cases reported i the same duration -- were the lowest in 26 days. On Monday, the number of COVID cases has come down below the three-lakh- mark for the first time since April 21.

On May 12, India recorded 4,205 COVID-19 deaths, while on May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.


While Maharashtra continues at the top with the highest deaths so far, the western state has been surpassed by Karnataka for largest number of cases being reported last week.

India's overall tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,52,28,996 with 33,53,765 active cases and 2,78,719 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 4,22,436 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,15,96,512 being cured from COVID till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,44,53,149 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 15,10,418 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,82,92,881 samples have been tested up to May 17 for Covid-19. Of these 18,69,223 samples were tested on Monday.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Death FactsAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake