COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Decline in Maharashtra

The Mumbai situation continued to improve, with infections remaining below the 3,000 level, at 1,232, while the city tally increased to 689,062. Deaths dropped to 48 on Monday, taking the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital to 14,272 now.After four days, the state death rate rose from 1.52 per cent to 1.53 per cent now, while the number of active cases fell to 445,495 now.A total of 48,211 fully cured patients -- again higher than the number of fresh infections -- returned home, taking the total up to 48,74,582, while the recovery rate further improved from 89.74 per cent to 90.19 per cent.The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded a corresponding fall in new cases to 4,007 now, taking its tally to 14,87,830, while with 118 more deaths, the toll reached 26,024.Of the day's total fatalities, Kolhapur led with 101 deaths, while there were 56 in Solapur, 48 in Mumbai, 43 in Chandrapur, 36 in Beed, 27 in Palghar, 25 in Thane, 19 in Parbhani, 18 in Raigad, 16 in Nashik, 15 each in Ahmednagar and Sangli, 14 in Pune, 13 each in Jalgaon and Sindhudurg, 12 in Latur, eight in Yavatmal, six each in Satara and Washim, five each in Nanded and Nagpur, four each in Jalna and Akola, two each in Osmanabad, Wardha, and Gondia, and one in Buldhana.Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 33,74,258, while those in institutional quarantine was at 28,102.Source: IANS