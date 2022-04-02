About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Covid-19 Third Wave: About 1 Lakh Lives Saved in India

by Hannah Joy on February 4, 2022 at 1:18 PM
Font : A-A+

Covid-19 Third Wave: About 1 Lakh Lives Saved in India

Covid-19 vaccines played a major role during the third wave in India by preventing more than 90,000 deaths from December 28, 2021 to January 31, 2022, reveals a research report by the SBI.

About 14,756 Covid-19 deaths have occurred in India during the third wave and the model projected about 93,000 deaths would have occurred without the vaccines.

Advertisement


To understand the importance of vaccines, the report tested a two stage least square (2-SLS) panel model with 20-major states considering the daily data during the third wave, i.e, from December 28, 2021 to January 31, 2022.

In this 2SLS regression, it first regressed the state-wise test data on population to gauge the number of tests that should have been done given the population difference.
Advertisement

Although all vaccines are safe and effective if used correctly, no vaccine is completely risk-free and adverse events will occasionally result after an immunization. An adverse event following immunization (AEFI) is any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunization, and which does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine. The adverse event may be any unfavorable or unintended sign, abnormal laboratory finding, symptom or disease.

The very low AEFI rate of 0.005 percent for Covid-19 vaccine in India is an achievement and an indication of effectiveness of India-made vaccines. In India as of November 2021, 49,819 adverse events (or side-effects) were reported of which 47,691 were minor, 163 severe and 1,965 were serious side-effects. In January 2022 India recorded 3,899 AEFI cases. In US, as against India, a total 9.5 lakh adverse events were reported post Covid-19 immunization according to VAERS database.

Top five side-effects in the order of fever, joint pain, dizziness, fatigue and headache accounted for 1.7 lakh (or 18 percent) adverse events. The AEFI rate for US is around 0.18 percent.

The report said with the government's efforts, India has achieved the highest vaccination of 2.26 crore in a day (September 17, 2021) and cumulatively vaccinated more than 166 crore of eligible adults, 70 percent fully (both the doses) and around 92 percent with single dose.

Compared to the developed countries, India has vaccinated highest number of people in a year.

Further, the government has extended the vaccination to the age group of 15-18 years starting January 3, 2022, with more than 50 percent of eligible population in this age group having received their first dose of the vaccine.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Genome Study Helps Trace Migraine Risk
Covid-19 Pandemic Worsened Cancer Burden In India: Study >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Overthinking: Simple Ways to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Symptoms
Overthinking: Simple Ways to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Symptoms
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Study Says Oxygen Requirement in Third Wave Remains Nominal
Study Says Oxygen Requirement in Third Wave Remains Nominal
During the current third wave of COVID-19, the oxygen requirement stands at a nominal 23.4 percent ....
Third Wave Begins in Austria
Third Wave Begins in Austria
A third wave of coronavirus has already begun and Austria must do everything possible to avoid the ....
Third Wave of COVID-19 Inevitable
Third Wave of COVID-19 Inevitable
Third phase is inevitable given the amount of virus circulating. But it is difficult to predict the ...
Update on the Third Wave of COVID-19
Update on the Third Wave of COVID-19
Experts are forewarning against the third wave of COVID-19 hitting India as early as September, ......
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)