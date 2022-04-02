About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Genome Study Helps Trace Migraine Risk

by Karishma Abhishek on February 4, 2022 at 11:55 AM
Font : A-A+

Genome Study Helps Trace Migraine Risk

More than 120 regions of the genome associated with migraine risk have been identified by an international consortium of leading migraine scientists at the University of Helsinki.

The study speeds up the search for new treatment of the condition, which affects over a billion individuals worldwide.

Advertisement


In the largest genome study of migraine yet, researchers have more than tripled the number of known genetic risk factors for migraine. Among the identified 123 genetic regions are two that contain target genes of recently developed migraine-specific drugs.

The study involved leading migraine research groups in Europe, Australia, and the United States working together to pool genetic data from more than 873,000 study participants, 102,000 of whom had migraine.
Advertisement

The new findings, published in the journal Nature Genetics, also uncovered more of the genetic architecture of migraine subtypes than was previously known.

Neurovascular mechanisms underlie migraine pathophysiology

Migraine is a very common brain disorder with over a billion patients worldwide. The exact cause of migraine is unknown, but it is believed to be a neurovascular disorder with disease mechanisms both within the brain and the blood vessels of the head.

Previous research has shown that genetic factors contribute significantly to migraine risk. However, it has long been debated whether the two main migraine types - migraine with aura and migraine without aura - share similar genetic backgrounds.

To gain more insight into the specific risk genes, researchers from the International Headache Genetics Consortium assembled a large genetic dataset to conduct a genome-wide association study (GWAS), looking for genetic variants that were more common in those who had migraine in general, or one of the two main migraine types.

The results demonstrated that migraine subtypes have both shared risk factors and risk factors that appear specific to one subtype. The analyses highlighted three risk variants that appear specific to migraine with aura and two that appear specific to migraine without aura.

"In addition to implicating tens of new regions of the genome for more targeted investigation, our study provides the first meaningful opportunity to evaluate shared and distinct genetic components in the two main migraine subtypes", said the first author of the study, Heidi Hautakangas from the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland, University of Helsinki.

Furthermore, the results supported the concept that migraine is brought about by both neuronal and vascular genetic factors, strengthening the view that migraine truly is a neurovascular disorder.

Potential to point to new therapies against migraine

As migraine is globally the second largest contributor to years lived with disability, there is clearly a large need for new treatments.

A particularly interesting finding was the identification of genomic risk regions containing genes that encode targets for recently developed migraine-specific therapeutics.

One of the newly identified regions contains genes (CALCA/CALCB) encoding calcitonin gene-related peptide, a molecule involved in migraine attacks and blocked by the recently introduced CGRP inhibitor migraine medications. Another risk region covers the HTR1F gene encoding serotonin 1F receptor, also a target for new migraine-specific medications.

Dr. Matti Pirinen, a group leader from the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland, University of Helsinki, who led the study, commented: "These two new associations near genes that are already targeted by effective migraine drugs suggest that there could be other potential drug targets among the new genomic regions, and provide a clear rationale for future genetic studies with even larger sample sizes".

The study was a joint effort between research groups from Australia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, UK, and the USA.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Can Chewing Sugar-Free Gum Reduce the Risk of Preterm Births...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Overthinking: Simple Ways to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Symptoms
Overthinking: Simple Ways to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Symptoms
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Migraine Headache / Cephalgia Headache Symptom Evaluation Retinal Migraine / Ocular Migraine Menstrual Migraine Drug Induced Headache 

Recommended Reading
Migraine
Migraine
Migraine is a chronic disorder characterized by headache, nausea, vomiting or sensitivity to light ....
Headache / Cephalgia
Headache / Cephalgia
A headache literally means 'pain in the head'. It is a common complaint that may occur frequently .....
Menstrual Migraine
Menstrual Migraine
Menstrual migraine refers to severe headaches occurring in women two to three days before onset and ...
Drug Induced Headache
Drug Induced Headache
Medication-induced headache (MIH) or a medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a condition where a pati...
Headache Symptom Evaluation
Headache Symptom Evaluation
A headache could vary in features according to the cause....
Retinal Migraine / Ocular Migraine
Retinal Migraine / Ocular Migraine
Ocular migraine consists of brief periods of visual loss in one eye, which is accompanied or precede...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)