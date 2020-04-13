by Iswarya on  April 13, 2020 at 11:42 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Tally 420, Andhra Pradesh Sees 66 Percent Rise in One Week
With 15 new cases reported, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally reached 420 on day 19 of the national lockdown. The state nodal officer stated that the findings are obtained from results of tests conducted between 9 pm on Saturday and 6 pm on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, 4 cases were reported from Nellore, and 2 cases were reported from Kurnool, while Chittoor and Kadapa districts reported 1 case each.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 7, with one more death reported on Sunday. The state nodal officer reported that a 52-year-old male patient had died in Guntur district, on April 10.


With 12 persons reported to be cured and discharged from hospitals, the number of persons being treated for COVID-19 in the state is currently 401.

A comparison of this weekend's tally with the data from last week indicates that Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a 66 percent rise in COVID-19 cases during the week. On Sunday, April 5, the state's overall tally stood at 252 cases, whereas the tally on Sunday, April 12, stands at 420.

The majority of cases detected in the state have been connected to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place from March 15-17, in Delhi. A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Sunday morning, noted that of the 417 positive cases detected by 9 am on Sunday, 199 are related to people who had returned from the Delhi event, while an additional 161 positive cases are contacts of the Delhi returnees.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Help Your Child Blow Away the New Coronavirus Fear
New coronavirus fear: Talking to your child clearly about Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and its prevention can help relieve their fears about the deadly virus.
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 Ways to Keep Your Hands from Drying and Cracking
Hand hygiene is the most important thing right now due to coronavirus outbreak. Frequent washing can make your skin dry and cracked. Here are five tips that help keep your hands from drying and cracking.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake