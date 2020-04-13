COVID-19 Tally 420, Andhra Pradesh Sees 66 Percent Rise in One Week

With 12 persons reported to be cured and discharged from hospitals, the number of persons being treated for COVID-19 in the state is currently 401.A comparison of this weekend's tally with the data from last week indicates that Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a 66 percent rise in COVID-19 cases during the week. On Sunday, April 5, the state's overall tally stood at 252 cases, whereas the tally on Sunday, April 12, stands at 420.The majority of cases detected in the state have been connected to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place from March 15-17, in Delhi. A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Sunday morning, noted that of the 417 positive cases detected by 9 am on Sunday, 199 are related to people who had returned from the Delhi event, while an additional 161 positive cases are contacts of the Delhi returnees.Source: IANS