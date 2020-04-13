by Iswarya on  April 13, 2020 at 11:57 AM Tropical Disease News
'Dark Day' as UK COVID-19 Deaths Hit 10,000
UK has recorded 737 fresh coronavirus-related hospital deaths, taking the total number to 10,612 on Sunday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, "Today marks a sombre day," but welcomed efforts people had made to stay at home, the BBC reported.

The number of reported deaths does not include deaths outside of hospitals.


Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked healthcare workers for saving his life after being discharged from the hospital.

Hancock told the daily press briefing: "Today marks a somber day in the impact of this disease as we join the list of countries who have seen more than 10,000 deaths related to coronavirus.

"The fact that over 10,000 people have now lost their lives to this invisible killer demonstrates just how serious this coronavirus is and why the national effort that everyone is engaged in is so important."

The UK becomes the fifth country to surpass 10,000 deaths, joining the US, Spain, Italy, and France.

Public Health England medical director Professor Yvonne Doyle said the number of people in hospital with coronavirus in London was stabilizing, but it is increasing in the North West, Yorkshire and North East.

Speaking about those who have lost their lives to COVID-19, Hancock said: "Their grief is our grief, and their stories will not be forgotten."

He also congratulated the British public for "rising to this challenge" of staying at home.

"Your steadfast commitment to following these social distancing rules is making a difference," he added.

Hancock said that there was "always more to be done" regarding personal protective equipment for NHS workers, but added there were now "record amounts in the system."

He added that 121,000 gowns had been delivered around the country, and more would becoming.

Ministers are continuing to urge people to stay at home over the Easter weekend to curb the spread of the virus, despite warm and sunny weather across parts of the UK.

The increase of 737 deaths is less than the daily total announced on Saturday when the UK recorded 917 new coronavirus deaths.

Source: IANS

