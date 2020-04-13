by Iswarya on  April 13, 2020 at 1:23 PM Tropical Disease News
First Coronavirus Case in Northeast Cured, Returns Home
A 23-year-old woman who had returned from the UK was the first positive case for novel coronavirus in Manipur. She is now declared completely free of the dreaded virus and returned home from the hospital.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, in a tweet, said: "Thank God. Thanks to all the doctors and staff of JNIMS with folded hands. The first COVID-19 infected girl (name) of Imphal has been discharged from hospital today (Sunday). Let's stay safe; let's stay at home."

The woman underwent treatment of around three weeks at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.


Manipur Health and Family Welfare Department's Additional Director and spokesperson Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang told IANS over the phone that the woman would be put under home quarantine for the next 14 days.

"Her family members, especially the father, were counseled by a team led by a State Surveillance Officer," the official said.

Managing said that 19 close contacts of a person, who left Manipur on March 12 and tested positive in Bengaluru on April 8, are tested negative in Imphal's Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Besides the 23-year-old woman, another 65-year-old man from Lilong, near Imphal, had tested positive for nCoV and is undergoing treatment now at the RIMS. The man had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

The Manipur Chief Minister earlier announced that the state government was actively considering cash incentives or awards to those who are working in the frontline, including doctors and nurses.

A Mizoram man tested positive last month after he returned from the Netherlands while a 52-year-old trader in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district has also tested positive for coronavirus. Both of them undergoing treatment in medical colleges in Aizawl and Guwahati, respectively.

Source: IANS

