COVID-19 Pandemic may Trigger Brain Inflammation Even in Uninfected People

Also, since the start of the pandemic, the severity and prevalence of symptoms of psychological distress, fatigue, brain fog, and other conditions have increased considerably in the United States, including amongTo obtain a better understanding of the effects of the pandemic on the brain and mental health, researchers analyzed brain imaging data, conducted behavioral tests, and collected blood samples from multiple uninfected volunteers—57 before and 15 after lockdown/stay-at-home measures were implemented to limit the pandemic's spread.After lockdowns, the study participants demonstrated elevated brain levels of two markers of neuroinflammation—translocator protein (measured using positron emission tomography) and myoinositol (measured using magnetic resonance spectroscopy)—compared with pre-lockdown participants.although to a lesser extent.Participants who reported a higher burden of symptoms related to mood and mental and physical fatigue showed higher levels of translocator protein in certain brain regions, compared with those reporting little or no symptoms.Also, higher post-lockdown translocator protein levels correlated with the expression of several genes involved in immune functions.says lead author Ludovica Brusaferri, PhD, a postdoctoral research fellow at MGH and Harvard Medical School.Senior author Marco L. Loggia, PhD, co-director of the Center for Integrative Pain NeuroImaging at MGH and Harvard Medical School notes that acknowledging a role of neuroinflammation in the symptoms experienced by many during the pandemic might point to possible strategies to reduce them.Loggia adds that the findings also provide further support to the notion that stressful events might be accompanied by brain inflammation.he says.Source: Eurekalert