Unfairness in Competitive Sports may be Overcome by Artificial Intelligence

sportsmen and women who use performance-enhancing substances are putting their ownThe fight against doping remains a massive challenge and uncovering fraud in sports is both complex and costly.Professor Wolfgang Maaß is convinced that artificial intelligence can help anti-doping officials in their fight to keep sport clean: 'The methods of artificial intelligence can make doping checks faster and more efficient.'Normally, Maaß and his team at Saarland University and the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI) use their smart data systems to introduce greater transparency into automated data-driven industrial processes (Industry 4.0), for example by reliably predicting faults in plant equipment or forecasting problems in supply chains - and then identifying suitable solutions.Wolfgang Maaß now wants to use smart computer algorithms to combat doping.says Maaß.Professor Maaß has already cooperated with the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA on three projects and the results have clearly shown that the Saarbrücken AI systems, which had previously been trained with business process data, can quickly and reliably identify a range of fraudulent sporting activities.says Maaß. His vision for the future is to support the work of anti-doping laboratories by conducting analyses in a virtual lab.Doping tests generate large quantities of data. For example, in-competition and out-of-competition blood and urine samples were taken over extended periods are analyzed in laboratories for signs of prohibited substances or illegal training methods.Other information relating to the athletes is also gathered. As doping tests can occur anywhere at any time, sportsmen and women are required to report their so-called whereabouts information, which allows the athlete to be located for out-of-competition testing.The system learns to identify small but characteristic indications of doping, each of which represents a small piece of the puzzle.To achieve this, Maaß and his team train the AI system with data from doping tests performed on a large number of athletes. The system can explore and analyze correlations in the data and can thus recognize how the individual pieces of the complex multidimensional doping puzzle fit together.The system registers and assigns weights to data such as blood markers or urinary steroid profiles, it identifies and takes into account causal and temporal relationships found in multiple samples, and it considers the metabolic transformations that particular substances undergo as well as the interactions associated with specific performance-enhancing drugs.Through this type of deep analysis of complex and multivariate data, the system learns to recognize when manipulation has taken place. When trained in this way, the system can identify patterns and subtle features in the digital data that indicate the irregularities and anomalies associated with doping.A result is a tool that can indicate how likely it is that a particular dataset is a result of someone having taken prohibited substances or of having falsified a doping test in some other way.explains Wolfgang Maaß.In 2015, Maaß cooperated with WADA to test whether his AI models were generally capable of detecting cases of erythropoietin (EPO) blood doping when fed anonymized data from biochemical analyses.The goal of blood doping with EPO is to increase the number of red blood cells in the bloodstream so that more oxygen can be transported to the muscles to boost performance.explains Maaß. A comparison with the actual results of the doping tests showed that even at this early stage and before undergoing more specific refinements the model had an excellent success rate.A second project with WADA confirmed the excellent forecasting qualities of the AI model. In this case, Maaß and his research team worked with the Department of Nutrition, Exercise, and Sports at the University of Copenhagen on a joint project on EPO doping.Without having any other background information, the Saarbrücken researchers used their AI system to evaluate certain blood markers and blood parameters from different training groups with a total of 50 subjects.Theincluding one group in which the athletes had naturally higher levels of red blood cells because they had recently undergone altitude training.In the most recent project with WADA and the Institute of Biochemistry at the German Sport University Cologne, the results of which were presented in December, specially trained computer algorithms were able to detect other forms of manipulation beyond those normally associated with conventional doping violations.says Maaß.This type of fraud, which involves swapping a 'dirty' urine sample from a doped athlete for a 'clean' one, is extremely difficult for doping investigators to detect and relies on complex lab analyses. When a deep-learning training strategy is adopted, the Saarbrücken model can recognize the typical patterns in this type of manipulation.says Maaß, who now wants to deepen the collaboration with WADA and the German Sport University Cologne.Source: Eurekalert