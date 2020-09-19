COVID-19 may Cause Decline in Life Expectancy Globally: Study

COVID-19 pandemic may cause a short-term decline in life expectancy in many regions of the world unless the disease's spread is contained, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal PLOS ONE.



The COVID-19-related deaths impact on life expectancy was examined on four broad world regions across multiple rates of infection and age groups.

‘A global analysis of life expectancy showed that the COVID pandemic could cause a short-term decline in life expectancy. ’





Improved healthcare, education, and socioeconomic conditions are among the key factors influencing our health and how long we live.



In the new study, a microsimulation model was built that simulates the probability of getting infected by COVID-19, the possibility of dying from it, and the probability of dying from other causes for a period of 1 year. They then calculated the COVID-19 impact on life expectancy



The study found that the COVID-19 pandemic would not affect life expectancy at very low prevalence rates, but it could cause a drop in life expectancy at prevalence rates of only two percent in countries where average life expectancy is high - roughly around 80 years.



The new study provides an extensive first estimate of the COVID-19 impact on life expectancy, but further developments in healthcare or broader impacts of the pandemic on economic systems or healthcare access may also affect death rates and life expectancies.



"Our study presents the first assessment of the possible impact of COVID-19 on period life expectancies according to a different range of scenarios of prevalence rates over one year," stated study author Guillaume Marois.