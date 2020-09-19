Cancer Patients May Not Have Higher COVID-19 Risk: Study

‘Cancer treatments may affect the patients’ response to COVID19-induced cytokine storm. ’

The study included 271 participants, including 164 cancer patients, who came to the Rambam Medical Center to receive ongoing treatment for their disease, and a control group of 107 healthy employees among the medical staff.The study was conducted between March and June 2020, the participants underwent blood tests at three different times to examine changes in the immune system's profile. The test monitored three antibodies - IgG, IgM, and IgA - that represent antibody formation at different virus exposure times.According to Prof. Ben Aharon, the CyTOF technology was used to map immune system cells, and a significant difference was found between the immune profile of cancer patients who were positive for coronavirus antibodies and the immune profile of the positive staff members."In the general population and in the medical staff that participated in the study, the virus reduces the rate of myeloid cells by about 90%; in cancer patients, however, it reduces them by only 50%. This fact gives cancer patients relative protection."Source: Medindia