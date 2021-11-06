by Karishma Abhishek on  June 11, 2021 at 11:52 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Linked to Alzheimer's Like Dementia
Artificial intelligence uncovers mechanism that associates COVID-19 with Alzheimer's disease-like cognitive impairment as per a Cleveland Clinic -led study published in the journal Alzheimer's Research & Therapy.

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioral changes. It is characterized by the formation of beta-amyloid plaques in the brain tissues, years before the actual symptoms occur.

Multiple reports support the long-lasting impact of COVID-19 on brain functions. This data may help in developing risk management and therapeutic strategies for COVID-19-associated cognitive impairment.


The study team harnessed the essence of artificial intelligence using existing datasets of patients with Alzheimer's and COVID-19. The proximity between SARS-CoV-2 host genes/proteins and those associated with several neurological diseases along with the genetic factors were then measured.

COVID-19 and Alzheimer's disease

It was discovered that close network relationships between the virus and genes/proteins associated with several neurological diseases, most notably Alzheimer's, pointed to the pathways by which COVID-19 could lead to Alzheimer's disease-like dementia.

To explore this further, the team investigated COVID-19 correlation with neuroinflammation and brain microvascular injury (both hallmarks of Alzheimer's).

"We discovered that SARS-CoV-2 infection significantly altered Alzheimer's markers implicated in brain inflammation and that certain viral entry factors are highly expressed in cells in the blood-brain barrier. These findings indicate that the virus may impact several genes or pathways involved in neuroinflammation and brain microvascular injury, which could lead to Alzehimer's disease-like cognitive impairment," says Feixiong Cheng, Ph.D., assistant staff in Cleveland Clinic's Genomic Medicine Institute and lead author on the study.

The study also found that individuals with the allele APOE E4/E4, the greatest genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's, had decreased expression of antiviral defense genes, which could make these patients more susceptible to COVID-19.

"Ultimately, we hope to have paved the way for research that leads to testable and measurable biomarkers that can identify patients at the highest risk for neurological complications with COVID-19," says Dr. Cheng.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Risk Factors for Alzheimers Disease
Cognitively normal adults exhibiting atrophy of their temporal lobe or damage to blood vessels in the brain are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.
READ MORE
Cardiac Cycle Modulates Learning
The activity of the cardiorespiratory neurons in the brain stem affects the overall neural state of the hippocampus and thus the neural processing of the external information.
READ MORE
New Genes That may Contribute to Alzheimer's Disease Discovered
The newly discovered genes may suggest an inflammatory response and changes in the protein production contribute to the overall neurodegeneration witnessed in AD.
READ MORE
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Alzheimers DiseaseDementiaVascular DementiaNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake