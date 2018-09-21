medindia
Cardiac Cycle Modulates Learning

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 21, 2018 at 4:47 AM Research News
The effects of the cardiac cycle in a simple learning task have been studied by The Behavioral Neuroscience Group from the Department of Psychology in the University of Jyväskylä.
The electrophysiological activity of the brain is dominated by rhythmically coupled oscillations with different frequencies. The synchrony between oscillations enables effective communication locally and between brain regions. Many physiological functions, such as breathing and heartbeat, are also rhythmically coupled in nature. The hippocampus is a crucial brain structure for learning, meaning that the rhythmical coupling of the brain and the body might affect the learning process.

In the experiments the conditioned stimulus was a tone followed by an air puff directed at the eye. The unconditioned stimulus, the air puff, causes an involuntary eyeblink. Eventually the blinking of the eye occurs spontaneously before the air puff as a result of learning. The neuronal responses to the tone were modulated by the cardiac cycle in both humans and rabbits. In addition, the learning rates of the rabbits were enhanced when the conditioned stimulus was presented during the resting phase of the cardiac cycle.

"Our results showed that the processing of the external information varies during the phases of the cardiac cycle," says Tomi Waselius. "It is possible that the activity of the cardiorespiratory neurons in the brain stem affects the overall neural state of the hippocampus and thus the neural processing of the external information. This is only speculation and we have commenced complementary studies to support these ideas." Waselius suggests that it would be interesting to study how bodily rhythms modulate learning in, for example, Alzheimer patients.

Source: Eurekalert

