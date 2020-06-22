by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 22, 2020 at 7:48 PM Respiratory Disease News
COVID-19 In UK: Deaths Rise to 42,632 as 43 More Die
Coronavirus-related death toll in UK climbed to 42,632, the British Department of Health and Social Care said.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, 304,331 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 1,221, according to the department.


As of Sunday morning, there have been 7,890,145 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 175,018 tests on Saturday, said the department.

Earlier Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he is "sticking like glue" to his plans for easing the coronavirus lockdown for the hospitality industry from July 4.

"The disease is increasingly under control...so, of course, as we make that progress it will be possible to open up more and you will be hearing more about what we want to do with not just non-essential retail but with the hospitality sector from 4 July," Johnson said in a Downing Street interview.



Source: IANS

