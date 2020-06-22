COVID-19 In Turkey: Total Cases Increase to 187,685

Turkey is currently treating 803 patients in intensive care units, with 327 people intubated, Koca noted.Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11 and has stepped up the normalization process since June 1.Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. On April 10, Chinese doctors and medical experts held a video conference with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.Source: IANS