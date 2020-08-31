COVID-19 in UAE: Total 69,690 Cases Reported in UAE

COVID-19 cases were still increasing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 362 new cases accounted for 69,690 total confirmed cases in the country.



At the same time, 398 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 60,600, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said, Xinhua reported.



It also confirmed three more deaths, pushing the country's death toll to 382.



