COVID-19 in Africa: Ethiopia Cases Surpass 50,000

The ministry also said a total of 31,945 COVID-19 patients are still undergoing medical treatment, including 344 in severe condition.Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation with about 107 million people, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.The country, however, has a far lower number of recoveries as compared to Kenya, the region's second-most affected country.Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa is currently the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic accounting for about 70 per cent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the ministry.Ethiopia confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 13.The East African country has so far conducted 890,929 COVID-19 medical tests, including 21,499 medical tests during the last 24-hour period, according to the ministry.Amid the rapid spread of the virus in recent weeks, the government is intensifying its mass COVID-19 testing campaign.The Ethiopian government is mobilizing resources to ensure there is no shortage of laboratory materials and quarantine centres.Ethiopia is also boosting its COVID-19 testing capacity at border points with neighboring countries.Source: IANS