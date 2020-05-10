COVID-19 In India: Recovery Rate Stood at 84%

Out of the total cases, 9,34,427 are currently active, 55,86,703 have been discharged, while 1,02,685 lost the battle against the viral disease.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,43,409 cases, including 38,084 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,89,860 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,99,82,394.
Source: IANS