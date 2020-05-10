Parents Less Aware When Their Children Vape Than When They Smoke

Most parents know or suspect when their kid smokes, but they are much more likely to be in the dark if the kid vapes or uses other tobacco products, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Pediatrics.



The study, which tracked over 23,000 participants aged 12 to 17 years old, found that parents or guardians were much less likely to report knowing or suspecting that their child had used tobacco if the child used only non-cigarette combustible products, smokeless tobacco, or e-cigarettes, compared to smoking cigarettes or using multiple tobacco products.

‘Strict household rules about not using tobacco are the best way to prevent tobacco use among youth. ’





"Tobacco use by kids is troubling, and dentists, like all healthcare providers, should be worried about preventing youth tobacco use," Chaffee stated.



The smoking landscape has dramatically improved over the last decade, particularly among youth, for whom cigarette smoking has declined while electronic cigarettes use soared. Last year, over 1 in 4 high school students was vaping, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The study utilized data from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study to examine awareness of youth tobacco use among parents and the role of household tobacco rules in preventing smoking.



The study found that parents were more likely to suspect that their kid was using a tobacco product if the kid was male, older, identified as white, and lived with a tobacco user and if the parents were less educated. Mothers are more aware than fathers, points out the new study.



"Creating tobacco-free home environments is one strategy parents can use to set norms and expectations about tobacco use," the author stated. "And for healthcare providers, increasing parental awareness should be part of overall guidance and tobacco-prevention support."



When parents set strict household rules regarding not using tobacco, their kids were less likely to start tobacco use. Just talking to kids about not smoking is very less effective.