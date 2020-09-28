COVID-19 in India: More Than 60L Cases Reported

While the recovery rate stands at 82.58 per cent, one of the highest in the world; the fatality rate has come down to 1.57 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 13,39,232 cases including 35,571 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,09,394 sample tests were conducted across the country in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,19,67,230.
On the global front, India rallies behind the US, which has recorded 71,13,666 cases and 2,04,750 deaths. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases in the world stood at 3,29,77,556 and the fatalities rose to 9,96,674.
