COVID-19 Recoveries Inching Towards 6 Lakh Mark in Andhra
COVID-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh have crossed the six lakh mark to reach 6,05,090 with 7,796 more recoveries.

Andhra Pradesh has been recording more recoveries than infections for the past several days.

The southern state enrolled 6,923 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the state's tally to 6.75 lakh.


As usual, East Godavari district logged the highest number of COVID cases, 1,006, increasing its tally to 94,190.

Among other places, Anantapur accounted for 480 infections, followed by Srikakulam (503), Nellore (506), Guntur (535), Chittoor (577), Prakasam (659).

Forty-five more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, expanding the statewide toll to 5,708.

