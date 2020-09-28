COVID-19 Recoveries Inching Towards 6 Lakh Mark in Andhra

COVID-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh have crossed the six lakh mark to reach 6,05,090 with 7,796 more recoveries.



Andhra Pradesh has been recording more recoveries than infections for the past several days.

‘Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh come down, and more people are recovering. ’





Among other places, Anantapur accounted for 480 infections, followed by Srikakulam (503), Nellore (506), Guntur (535), Chittoor (577), Prakasam (659).



Forty-five more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, expanding the statewide toll to 5,708.



The southern state enrolled 6,923 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the state's tally to 6.75 lakh.